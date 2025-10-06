Westfield’s FA Trophy run came to an end in cruel circumstances as unbeaten Isthmian League Premier Division table toppers Brentwood Town recorded a dramatic late 2-1 win in the third qualifying round at Woking Park.
Playing into the wind, Westfield started well but could deem themselves rather fortunate that Billy Nutbeam saw yellow instead of red after Manny Ogunrinde was brought down just outside the area.
Tom Dryer gave the hosts a deserved lead in the 32nd minute when he was first to react after Finn Evans’ shot was saved. Despite Brentwood’s claims for offside, the goal stood.
But Brentwood have made a habit of coming back from losing positions this season, and as expected they responded well in the second half.
On the hour Brentwood drew level when Ogunrinde did well down the right before firing in a low and dangerous cross which unfortunately Nutbeam could only turn into his own net.
Westfield were wasteful in possession on the break but defended resolutely against the Essex side’s bombardment from crosses in the wind.
However as the game headed towards penalties, with two of the allocated four minutes of stoppage time gone, a free kick from out on the left was thumped home from close range by debutant Alejandro Machado.
There was still time for Westfield to mount one last attack, and John Adebiyi seemed to be caught late inside the area, but the penalty claims were turned down and Brentwood were victorious in the first ever meeting of the sides.
Star striker Finn Evans has created history for Westfield by becoming the first ever player to sign a contract with the club.
Evans has impressed in his first campaign at Woking Park, notching seven goals in 13 appearances for Westfield and becoming a fan favourite as well as a nuisance to opposition defences.
