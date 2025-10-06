Two brilliant goals from free kicks were not enough for Knaphill as they lost 3-2 at home to Alton in the Combined Counties League Premier Division South last Saturday.
Knaphill took an early lead when Olly Woolgar was fouled 30 yards out and Louis Collins sent a left-footed free kick over the wall and into the top corner past Alton keeper Rhomey Ashby-Hammond.
Alton equalised in the 20th minute when Alex MacAllister and Harry Beckley carved out a chance for Joshua Millo to lift a first-time lob over Knaphill keeper Harvey Keogh from the right side of the box.
The visitors took the lead on 38 minutes. Angel Zapata surged forward down the left and found Beckley cutting inside. He drove into the box and slipped it past Keogh, the ball deflecting in off Knaphill defender Tom Wensley as raced in to clear it.
In the 40th minute Alton thought they had extended their lead. Ed Dryden shot home from 12 yards when Knaphill failed to clear a corner, but the referee ruled it out for a push on Jack Carrod in the build-up.
Just before the break Knaphill’s Ben Mitchell broke clear but his low strike clipped the outside of the post with Ashby-Hammond beaten.
In the 56th minute Wensley was robbed on the goalline by Matt Benham, who pulled the ball back across goal as Keogh raced out, leaving MacAllister free for a tap-in which put Alton 3-1 up.
Knaphill were awarded a penalty with three minutes left for a foul on Mitchell. His spot kick was saved by Ashby-Hammond, who smothered the rebound after the ball squirmed loose.
In the dying seconds Knaphill pulled one back. After a foul on Wensley, substitute Jack Phillips curled a superb free kick from wide on the left into the right corner.
James Carpenter
