Chobham served up what director of rugby Harry Norman-Walker described as their worst performance of the season last Saturday (December 9) – and the display left them beaten 45-29 at Old Haberdashers in Regional Two Thames.
But for neutrals, the game in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, was a pre-Christmas cracker, producing 11 tries.
Norman-Walker said: “It was a very wet, blustery day – the conditions did not give the impression that 11 tries would be scored.
“Unfortunately it was our worst performance of the season.
“Haberdashers were ninth in the table. They’re a club who don’t train or have a coach, and their players aren’t constantly available.
“They’re the highest-level team in England who just turn up and play.
“This makes for a team that really doesn’t have a structure or obvious game plan, but they’re exciting to watch as they’re dangerous whenever in control of the ball.
“Last Saturday they fielded two Varsity Blues, showing the quality they have in their squad.
“But we made a very disappointing, lacklustre performance.
“We never looked like we were in the game and our lack, or avoidance, of tackling was embarrassing.
“We had a good enough team to win. But we as good as didn’t turn up.
“The boys need to look at themselves as individuals and look at their personal performances.”
Head coach Robbie Kennard said: “We weren’t good enough. We let them play their game and our tackling wasn’t good enough.
“They deserved the win in atrocious conditions and took advantage of our naivety.
“Our line-out and scrum worked well – but outside the set-piece there’s not a lot to be happy about.
“We didn’t take advantage of the strong wind and the kicking from hand was very poor.
“We were missing a number of key players and hope some will be back for the Marlow game [at Fowlers Wells today, Saturday, December 16].”
Forwards coach Chris Kent added: “We let ourselves down as a squad and we need to think about what we want from our rugby.
“There were only a couple of good performances in a squad of 18. On a positive note, our line-outs and scrums were as dominant as ever.”
Chobham were without Sean Bellion, who had travelled to New Zealand to get married.
Shaun Buchan started at hooker, Ben Puttock returned to the second row for the first time this season and Dan Warren was back on the flanks.
Sam Davies returned in the centres, Alex Gibson was on the bench as forward cover and 18-year-old Joseph Pym made his debut as front-row cover.
Davies opened the scoring with a penalty but the Scarlet & Golds then conceded two tries – one converted – to be 12-3 adrift after only seven minutes.
Haberdashers increased the lead to 17-3 before a superb try from Guy Mawhood provided Chobham with their only other points of the first half.
The home side continued to add to the score and led 32-8 at the break.
Norman-Walker said: “We were again first to score in the second half. From a scrum penalty just inside Haberdashers’ half, Mawhood again ran the ball to score another great individual try, this time converted by Davies.
“The hosts scored a try from the restart. But ten minutes into the half, a well-organised Chobham line-out was driven 15m before Josh Sheppard dropped over the line for a try, Davies converting.
“After 55 minutes, Haberdashers scored a try after a multi-phase move from the halfway line.
“At the restart, Puttock took out a player in the air and was sent to the sin bin.
“Haberdashers added a pernalty but the last score of the day came when we finally got phases going and had ball retention, Angus Hargan going over for a try that Davies converted.”