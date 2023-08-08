ROBBIE KENNARD believes his Chobham side are good enough to be competitive at level six this season.
The villagers’ newly-appointed head coach is confident they will spring a few surprises in Regional Two Thames following their Counties One Surrey/Sussex championship victory last term.
And Kennard is relishing his new role, to which he was appointed following the departure of Chob’s previous head coach Billy Davison to Cobham.
Kennard said: “I’m very excited. I’ve worked, and played, with this group of players for a long time. They’re a great bunch to be around and are very ambitious.
“It’s always been my intention to continue my coaching journey – and this is an exciting step.
“The season ahead will be a step up from last year.
“It’s a new league with a lot of teams that Chobham, and myself, have never come up against.
“The squad worked really hard to get here and we’ll have to work even harder to compete in this league – something I believe the players can do.
“We have some obvious strengths within the ranks.
“What’s most pleasing is the group effort. They’re a young group, barring a few exceptions, and their ability to learn and want to get better both individually and collectively is most key.
“I’ve been coaching for a long time now. It’s something I’ve always enjoyed, starting at junior levels in my teenage years.
“I’ve been involved in the senior coaching set-up at Chobham for the past five seasons.
“I have also been coaching in Harlequins’ developing player programme for more than eight years and have been part of the Surrey men’s coaching team for the past two seasons.”
Kennard’s association with Chobham goes back to when he was a teenager.
He said: “I first played for the club when I was 13, under the guidance of Jon Smalley.
“I went on to play for the first team at 18 in the Corey Kennett era – a pivotal time in my rugby journey.
“After a few years playing elsewhere, in 2017 I returned to Chobham and finished my playing days at the club.”
Chris Kent, another legendary Chobham player, has been appointed the club’s forwards coach.
But he is confident that he can continue playing a little longer and combine his new role with putting in minutes on the field.
Kent said: “It’s a great opportunity to begin my transition from player to coach this season with Chobham, and I’m grateful to Robbie and Harry [Norman-Walker, director of rugby] for the call when the vacancy arose.
“What makes this so exciting for me is the depth of talent we have in the forwards this year, with retained and returning players as well as new players.
“The challenge ahead following promotion is one I’m familiar with, having played the majority of my games for Chobham at level six.
“But it’s a challenge we have the raw materials to meet head on.
“We have a dynamic mix of explosive ball carriers, defensive poachers and talented distributors across the pack.
“I’ve a little more to give as a player, I think.
“But the challenge to retire me earlier by making me surplus to requirements is there for the lads to get after.
“And it’s a win-win for me as a coach if the boots get hung up early.”
Chobham’s preparations for Regional Two Thames action move up a gear tomorrow (Friday, August 11) when they play their opening friendly – against Cobham at Fairmile Lane.