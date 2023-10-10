FORMER Chobham junior Maria Hamilton-Eadie has graduated into Harlequins’ senior squad.
The winger, 19, has come into the Londoners’ Allianz Premiership and Allianz Cup pool as a development player.
Neil Whittington, Chobham’s communications manager, said: “Maria joined us as a mini when she was aged nine and played for us all the way through the juniors.
“She balanced her time at Chobham and the Quins’ centre of excellence with coaching our under-16 girls last year. She’s also been known to pick up a whistle occasionally.
“We’re so proud of Maria and hope to see her on the pitch at the Twickenham Stoop soon.”
Meanwhile, Chobham director of rugby Harry Norman-Walker says the club’s women, who play in National Challenge One South East (North), are well worth watching.
And the team, whose head coach is Neal Kennedy, have been boosted by several newcomers.
Norman-Walker said: “It’s a very enjoyable and exciting team to watch.
“Ella Knight, who can play at flanker and scrum-half, has joined us having graduated from Loughborough University.
“Centre Charlotte Vosakiwaiwai joined the club through our partnership with Brunel University London.
“Second row or flanker Caroline McCormick has previously played in Finland and joined us only last week.
“The attitude in the women’s squad is fantastic and the team of coaches are providing some very positive training sessions for the players.”
However, Norman-Walker admits the Scarlet & Golds’ men’s section have had a tough time so far this season, despite the promoted first XV holding a mid-table position in Regional Two Thames.
He said: “It’s been a tough start for the seniors this season.
“What’s been difficult is that we’ve had to cancel all three Crusaders [third XV] games so far this season because of a lack of players.
“But, interestingly, by this point of the season last year we had used exactly the same number of players within the senior men’s section.
“We’ve had mixed fortunes at Level 6, losing two games away from home, winning one away from home and winning both at Fowlers Wells.
“Performances at this level have been far more physical, and we’ve used more players in the first XV compared to this point last season.
“Team attitude is very positive and both the management and players are very optimistic for this season.
“Training last week was very well attended, considering there were no competitive games last weekend, and we saw six new faces join us. This is testament to the product Chobham are providing.
“What’s ahead for the rest of the season is very exciting and we’re optimistic we’ll field three teams competitively this season.”
Norman-Walker described last weekend’s break for the men as very important as they gear up for the match today (Saturday, October 14) against top-of-the-table Amersham & Chiltern at Fowlers Wells.