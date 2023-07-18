CHOBHAM head coach Billy Davison was named Coach of the Year at the Surrey Rugby Awards.
In 2022-23, the former Harlequins and Saracens player led the Scarlet & Golds to the Counties One Surrey/Sussex title and the semi-finals of the Papa Johns Community Cup’s Counties One Championship.
Davison, 54, received his award at the ceremony held at Esher’s Molesey Road home.
Other Chobham volunteers were also honoured.
The President’s Award went to Jools Goringe, Giles Morgan was named Youth Coach of the Year and the Surrey Rugby Brand Communication Award was presented to Neil Whittington. Nick Atkins received the Expanding & Developing the Game Award, Fabs Maffi earned the More Than a Game Award, and the Youth TREDS Award went to Ally Edwards.
Chob volunteers were also honoured at the RFU Honda Volunteer of the Year Awards.
They were Peter Ashworth, Atkins, Jonathan Beavis, Rebecca Berry, Jane Cross, Paul Evans, Mark Fisher, Goringe, Charles Gregory, Duncan Hewson, Tom Knox, Maffi, Mark Mantell, Brenda Marshall, Brian Robbings, Nigel Rowland, Nikki Samant-Jones, Ian Sibley and Whittington.