Chobham exited the Papa Johns Community Cup with a 50-35 defeat at Monkton Lane against Farnham on Saturday.
Both teams finished seventh in their Level 6 leagues with both teams accumulating a sack full of try bonus points. With two attacking sides looking for a good cup run to round off their seasons, the sizeable crowd anticipated a ding-dong battle.
The two sides produced an entertaining match of end-to-end rugby, but Chobham just came up short on the day.
Chobham's Matt Lount scores a try (Photo: John O'Brien) (John O'Brien)