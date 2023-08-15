WISHEL Lawn Tennis Club have teamed up with Woking Park Tennis to deliver coaching programmes.
A club spokesman said: “Wishel have been a part of Woking’s tennis community for 70 years.
“We can be found within walking distance of Woking town centre, immediately adjacent to Woking Park.
“At Wishel LTC, tennis is available to all ages and abilities.
“The club aim to maintain competitive, team and tournament-level play in singles and doubles, but also to provide a strong social turn-up-and-play atmosphere all year round at our many club sessions.
“We also place great emphasis on junior tennis, enabling young players to develop to their full potential through coaching and sheer enjoyment on court.
“We are delighted to confirm that from September, Woking Park Tennis will be supporting our coaching programmes, and will be delivering many of Wishel’s midweek schedules, for both junior after-school periods and evening adult groups, along with Ellie Quest, who has been leading the junior coaching on Saturdays for the past four years.
“Our website contains lots of information about the club, membership packages and coaching opportunities.”
For more details, visit https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/wishel, email [email protected] or call 07473 542150.