Much of the final day of the Essex match was spent battling for survival after being set an unlikely 418, Sam Curran’s 77 leading the way in his second major contribution to the match. The visitors were frustrated by a series of rain delays as they pressed for victory. It meant Surrey took 12 points to their opponents’ 11, head coach Gareth Batty commenting: “We are ten points behind Notts and in second place – we are pretty happy with that position as we are nicely bubbling away without really putting in the best collective performances.”