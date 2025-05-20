Yorkshire threatened to subside at 83 for three, but James Wharton (67) and Bairstow (77) put on 84 for the fourth wicket. Matt Fisher castled Wharton, and when Ryan Patel uprooted Bairstow’s off-stump the visitors were all out soon after for 228 to be beaten by an innings and 28 runs. Lawes took his tally for the match to six and Clark seven in a fine all-round display.