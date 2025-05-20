Thrashing Yorkshire by an innings and 28 runs sent Surrey to within three points of the summit in Rothesay County Championship Division One.
They needed just over an hour of the final day to wrap up their second victory of the season and move on to the shoulder of leaders Nottinghamshire.
After conceding 665 for five against Warwickshire at Edgbaston a week earlier, and being forced to follow on in their fourth draw out of five, Surrey relished home conditions again at the Kia Oval to complete an 18th win out of the past 24 matches there.
They will be aiming to continue that run against struggling Essex this bank holiday weekend in the Festival of Red Ball Cricket, which starts on Friday.
Surrey’s fast bowlers were too much for Yorkshire after Rory Burns won the toss. Only opener Adam Lyth (55) and Jonny Bairstow (89) resisted for long as they were bowled out on the opening day for 255. There were three wickets apiece for Tom Lawes and Jordan Clark.
Yorkshire’s seam attack were initially blunted by Kurtis Patterson (85) and Ben Foakes (86). George Hill (five for 66) was the best of the visitors’ attack, but Surrey’s lower order put them out of sight. Clark’s 69 saw him add 94 for the eighth wicket with Nathan Smith (42) while Lawes cracked an aggressive 37 which guided the hosts to 512 all out.
Yorkshire threatened to subside at 83 for three, but James Wharton (67) and Bairstow (77) put on 84 for the fourth wicket. Matt Fisher castled Wharton, and when Ryan Patel uprooted Bairstow’s off-stump the visitors were all out soon after for 228 to be beaten by an innings and 28 runs. Lawes took his tally for the match to six and Clark seven in a fine all-round display.