Woking Swimming Club impressed at the South East Regional Swimming Youth Championships.
The championships took place at Wycombe Leisure Centre and saw a large number of Woking swimmers compete.
Sophie King (18+) won gold in the 50m breaststroke final with a time of 33.44, and won gold in the 100m butterfly final with a time of 1:01.91.
Darcey Arnold (15) won 1,500m freestyle gold with a time of 17:59.95, and won a bronze medal in the 400m freestyle with a time of 4:38.66.
Alex Platt (15) won silver in the women’s 50m freestyle final with a time of 27.38. Tegan Gale (17) won bronze in the final with a time of 27.42.
Verity Larwood (15) won a bronze medal in the 200m butterfly with a time of 2:31.82, Alfie Davies (15) won bronze in the 1,500m freestyle with a time of 17:24.82, and Daniel Turner (17) won bronze in the 50m backstroke final with at time of 28.47.
Woking also impressed at the South East Regionals Age Group Championships weekend at the K2 in Crawley.
Ellie Macleod (14) won gold in the girls’ 800m freestyle with a time of 9:20.96.
Macleod also won gold in the girls’ 200m butterfly with a time of 2:23.95, and won gold in the girls’ 100m butterfly with a time of 1:04.49.
Macleod won silver in the girls’ 400m freestyle with a time of 4:30.22.
Joshua Hutchinson (14) stormed to a boys’ 1,500m freestyle silver medal, clocking in at 17:35.48.
In the boys’ 200m freestyle final Hutchinson lowered his qualifying time by two seconds to win a silver medal.
Hutchinson also won silver in the 400m individual medley, finishing in 5:06.68.