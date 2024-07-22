Chobham has its very own hockey star representing Team GB at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
Will Calnan, 28, will be making his Olympic debut when the men’s squad plays its first match against Spain on July 27. He was a reserve for GB at the Tokyo Games in 2020.
Speaking to the News and Mail, Calnan said making his debut is “incredibly special” and it feels “pretty surreal” being in the village and taking it all in.
He said: “It's one of those things that you don't necessarily believe may happen to you, or you feel like you need a bit of luck.
“It feels like the hard work has paid off, but there is still a lot more work to be done. The group and myself believe we can achieve a gold medal and to be at the top of that podium is the main goal.”
Growing up in Chobham and going to areas like Horsell Common. Calnan said there was “lots of space” and was always out playing sport. He began hockey at Woking Hockey Club (HC) and kept going throughout his time at school, including St Andrew’s in Woking and Cranleigh School.
Making his professional debut in 2018, Calnan found the target twice for the senior team at the World Cup that year. He has previously played for Hampstead & Westminster and Southgate. However, family remains at the heart of what he does.
“My family are my key motivators as I know how much it means to them,” said Calnan.
“Mum, Dad, brother and sister, they are the ones who really inspire me and to get up in the morning and go train when it’s difficult.”
Post-Olympics, Calnan plans to explore a bit of Europe before heading over to The Netherlands to play for HDM Men 1.