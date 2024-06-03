Blake, Merritt and Cousins lost 21-18 against Chapman, Dash and Chester. Walker, Bourne and Boarer beat Pagnell, Winter and Newton 19-11. Laffey, Hardwick and Boarer lost 21-14 against Martin, Lattimore and Smith. Morris, Basgallop and Hames lost 20-12 against Rawson, Taylor and Hale.