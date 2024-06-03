Mayford Hall lost 73-63 against Woking Park.
Blake, Merritt and Cousins lost 21-18 against Chapman, Dash and Chester. Walker, Bourne and Boarer beat Pagnell, Winter and Newton 19-11. Laffey, Hardwick and Boarer lost 21-14 against Martin, Lattimore and Smith. Morris, Basgallop and Hames lost 20-12 against Rawson, Taylor and Hale.
Mayford Hall Bowls Club had a mixed week of results (Mayford Hall Bowls Club)
Mayford Hall beat Hersham 112-62. Bourne, Bourne and Boarer beat Poulter, Block and Andreozzi 28-5. Alderman, Morris and Boarer beat Springle, Ball and Fellowes 17-13. Blake, Basgallop and Boarer beat Block, Grant and Connelly 28-7. Laffey, Merritt and Hills beat Andreozzi, Todd and Connelly 24-14. Hills, Stevens and Taylor lost 23-15 against Cecil, Aswam and Pratt.