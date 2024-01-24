International netball newcomer Charlotte Lill admits that life has become a juggling act.
The 17-year-old goalkeeper is a pupil at Gordon’s School in West End.
And she has a lot of commitments, having been picked for both Scotland under-19s and Surrey Storm under-21s as well as being a Gordon’s netball scholar and studying for three A levels.
Lill said: “It’s a lot to find balance between A levels and sport but I’m slowly getting there.”
She caught the eye of a Scotland Pathway coach while playing at club level, with Bs in Berkshire.
Catching Covid stopped her attending an initial trial.
But an invitation to a subsequent training camp followed, culminating in her selection for the squad.
Her schedule now includes monthly training camps in Scotland, supplementing her already busy routine of twice-weekly sessions with Surrey Storm, in addition to school-based practice, skill sessions, and strength and conditioning both in and out of school.
Lill said: “Balancing A levels with sport requires a lot of time management. But I’m gradually finding my rhythm.”
Since September, Lill has been a Gordon’s weekly boarder, adjusting to the school’s routines and the reality of living among fellow sixth-form students in their annex.
Despite missing her family, she values the independence and preparation for university life that boarding offers.
She said: “I couldn’t imagine not boarding now. I just love it. I miss my family but I’m quite an independent person. This gets you prepared for university and living on your own. It’s been great.”
Lill has been playing netball for eight years and is amazed at her recent successes.
Initially uncertain about her under-19 trials for Surrey Storm, she was astounded when asked to trial for the under-21s. And she was gobsmacked to be told she was picked for their Netball Performance League squad.
And reflecting on her selection for Scotland, she said: “I’m still wrapping my head around being selected to represent a country.”
Lill credits Gordon’s netball programme and training as playing a pivotal role in her progress.
She said: “The training programme is fantastic, and our team is made up of the most amazing girls.”
Although she hopes to go to university, she is keen to explore the limits of her netball career. “I’m still trying to process everything that’s happening right now and keep focused,” she said.