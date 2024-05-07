In the under-17 sprints, Sahil Vassanjee won the 100m A race in 12.1 and came third in the 200m A race in 25.1. He was also second in the long jump with a leap of 5.72m, beating his personal best by a centimetre. In the under-17 B races, Adam Cohen won the 100m in 12.0 and the 200m in 24.3. In the under-17 women’s 100m, Eleanor Buckle won in 13.2.