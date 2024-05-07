Woking athletes have started the season with a bang over the past two weekends, with athletes in action at the British University Championship in Manchester, the Youth Development League in Lewes and the Wessex League in Basingstoke.
The star of the show from a Woking point of view, and arguably of the championship, was Tyler Panton, who was representing Brunel University at the British University Championship.
Having comfortably come through his 100m heat and semi-final - recording a time of 10.50 seconds in the semi-final - he clocked exactly the same time in the final to finish second, just 0.06 seconds behind the winner, and repeat his silver medal performance from last year.
He then went into the 200m determined to go one better and pick up that elusive gold medal after winning three silvers at the 2023 and 2024 championships.
He eased through his heat and won his semi-final in a personal best of 20.88, before powering to a very exciting and impressive victory in the final to pick up a well-deserved gold in a new personal best of 20.81.
That time moved him up to ninth in the UK rankings as a senior and number one at under-23 level. It was also the best time run in this country this season.
A couple of hours later his afternoon got even better as he anchored the Brunel 4x100m relay team to victory and a second gold medal in a championship record of 40.13.
Woking picked up another medal through Martha Collings in the 2,000 metres steeplechase. After easily coming through her heat on the Saturday she had a fine run in the final on the Sunday, moving away from the rest of the field early on with two other athletes.
Showing great determination she held on for a magnificent bronze, knocking nearly six seconds off her previous best time to record a new personal best of 6:43.96.
Woking athletes were in dominant form at the Youth Development League in Lewes on April 28, winning nine out of the 13 sprint races available plus three out of the four relays.
With the wind being extremely blustery, mainly into the faces of the sprinters, there was little or no chance of any new personal bests being set - but there were still very impressive performances.
In the men’s under-20 sprints there were two debutants for Woking, with both enjoying victories. Rojhe Rowe comfortably won the A race in a time of 11.6 seconds, while Isiah Fostin won the B race equally comfortably in a time of 12.1.
They were then in the same race in the 200m, where they finished first and second in times of 23.4 and 24.7 seconds respectively.
Nerys Tullett enjoyed a double victory in the women’s under-20 sprints, winning the 100m in 13.1 and the 200m in 26.8.
In the under-17 sprints, Sahil Vassanjee won the 100m A race in 12.1 and came third in the 200m A race in 25.1. He was also second in the long jump with a leap of 5.72m, beating his personal best by a centimetre. In the under-17 B races, Adam Cohen won the 100m in 12.0 and the 200m in 24.3. In the under-17 women’s 100m, Eleanor Buckle won in 13.2.
Sophie Price was second in the under-17 women’s 800m and Caden Rogers Everitt came third in the under-17 men’s 800m.
Emilia Wazydrag added half a metre to her personal best in the javelin, while Lochlan Butler won the discus and shot putt.
In the Wessex League at Basingstoke the under-11s, under-13s and under-15s were in action.
In the under-15 girls’ sprints Mia Mosko and Evie Wiltshire both recorded 100m personal bests of 13.2 seconds.
Mia also won the 200m and long jump, and teamed up with Evie, Sara Louise Fordjour and Sofia Monteregge to win the 4x100m relay.
In the under-13s there were personal bests for Jude Mans in the 800m and Max Lockyer in the 100m.
In the under-11 Quadkids competition Woking finished second overall behind Swindon, with the boys coming second and the girls third.
Alice Brighton recorded a personal best in the long jump of 3.40m, as did Ollie Way with 3.70m. William Pearce was second in the Vortex, as was Leo Mans in the 600m, with Isabel Parry third in the 75m.
This weekend Woking athletes are in action at the county championship in Kingsmeadow.