Woking’s goalkeeping coach John Keeley and strength and conditioning coach Craig Mackail-Smith will leave the club when their contracts expire, writes Jonnie Green.
Director of football Jody Brown said: “John got the best out of Will Jaaskelainen and had a level of experience that we were fortunate to have at the club.
“Craig was great with the players, having been a top player himself, and he has started to put stuff in place that will benefit us moving forward.
“Both coaches were travelling a long distance each day, which is draining and not really sustainable in the circumstances.
“It has meant that work has had to be carried out over the summer to replace both and revamp the coaching department - which we are positive about.”
A club spokesperson added: “Both Keeley and Mackail-Smith played a vital role in a transitional period for the club, and we are all sorry to see them go. The club thanks them for their efforts and wishes them all the best for the future.”
Keeley, 63, joined Woking last summer after previous coaching roles at Portsmouth, Blackburn, Brighton, Chinese club Guangzhou R&F and Ipswich. He played 257 Football League games for Southend, Brighton, Oldham, Oxford, Reading, Chester, Colchester, Stockport and Peterborough between 1979 and 1995.
Mackail-Smith, 41, joined Woking in December 2024 having enjoyed a senior playing career lasting 23 years. He began at St Albans City in 2000, moving on to Arlesey Town, Dagenham & Redbridge, Peterborough, Brighton, Luton, Wycombe, Notts County, Stevenage and Bedford. He played 613 league matches for his various clubs and scored 166 goals.
