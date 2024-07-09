A Woking golfer has been selected to play in the European Team Championship for disabled golfers.
Local golfer Aimi Bullock has been selected for Team England for the upcoming European Team Championship for disabled golfers.
Bullock, aged 51, plays her golf in Woking and will now proudly fly the flag for England at the upcoming championships. The biennial event will take place from Thursday, July 18, to Saturday, July 20, at Golf Course Hosel in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Bullock is a member at Woking Golf Club and at Sunningdale Heath Golf Club. She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis a few months before her 40th birthday, and golf has since helped fill the gap left by her success in hockey and cycling. Bullock is competitive and has impressed in a number of European Disabled Golf Association tournaments.
England Golf have now confirmed their full team for the European Team Championship and European Nations Cup for golfers with disability.
Bullock, Philip Meadows, Tony Lloyd and Thomas Blizzard will all represent Team England in the European Team Championship, while Kris Aves, David Reaney, Heather Gilks and Oliver Hirst-Greenham are part of Team England for the European Nations Cup.
All eight players qualified through the world ranking for golfers with a disability, with Bullock and Gilks pulling on the England kit for a second time, having competed in England’s first showing at the event at Koksjide, Belgium, in 2022, while it will be the first time for the other six individuals. England finished third in the scratch championship and second in the nett event in 2022 and will be looking to go even better this time around.
England Golf disability team manager Robert Kedzlie said: “The support team and everyone who volunteers across the England Golf squad network couldn’t believe the level of intensity and competition on display from all nations in Belgium. These guys are usually participating against each other week on week in individual events across Europe, but to represent your country just takes it to another level.
“As with any England team, our aim is to compete at the highest level and bring back more silverware from Dusseldorf. The level of competition is extremely high, and with three days of greensomes, foursomes and better-ball rounds, players will be pushed to the limit. But we will embrace the challenge in a fun environment, surrounded by some outstanding golfers.”
Anyone who would like more information about the European Team Championship and European Nations Cup for golfers with disability should visit the website at https://www.ega-golf.ch/content/european-nations-cup-golfers-disability-0 for further details.
Anyone who would like more information about Bullock should visit https://www.edgagolf.com/profiles/06-aimi-bullock/ for further details.