All eight players qualified through the world ranking for golfers with a disability, with Bullock and Gilks pulling on the England kit for a second time, having competed in England’s first showing at the event at Koksjide, Belgium, in 2022, while it will be the first time for the other six individuals. England finished third in the scratch championship and second in the nett event in 2022 and will be looking to go even better this time around.