England Girls golfer Matilde Santilli has praised Foxhills Club & Resort for helping her gain her place in the international squad.
Santilli’s comments came after the venue near Ottershaw was announced as keeping its place in The Eminent Collection, which recognises long-held standards of customer-service excellence within the global golf and hospitality landscape.
Only 13 golf venues across the world feature in the collection. Foxhills are rubbing shoulders with the likes of Celtic Manor Resort in Wales, Gleneagles in Scotland, Yas Links Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates and Golf Son Muntaner in Spain.
Foxhills member Santilli is one of five new faces in the 2024 England Girls squad.
She gained her place having enjoyed a fantastic 2023.
Santilli, 16, won The Northampton Tigress competition in March and finished fourth at the English Girls’ Under-16 Open Championship at Shifnal, Shropshire, in August.
She came 20th in the English Women’s Open Stroke Play Championship at The Manchester, also in August.
Santilli featured at the European Young Masters in Slovakia in July, finishing 39th, and represented England Under-16s against Spain at Hunstanton, Norfolk, in May.
She is part of the Foxhills Foundation, a scholarship programme that supports the next generation of junior golfers.
The foundation started in 1986 for golfers aged 13 to 18 from the local community.
Coaching is delivered by Foxhills’ PGA professionals, with weekly group and private lessons including mentoring, specialist tuition and equipment support.
The programme has helped develop more than 300 golfers.
Following Foxhills’ success in maintaining its status in The Eminent Collection, Santilli said: “Foxhills’ continued support in the past few years has been fundamental to developing my game.
“I couldn’t have asked for a more friendly environment to spend my time in.
“Being able to access world-class facilities and golf courses here, as well as having other juniors to practise with, are things I will always be grateful for.”
Foxhills Golf Club was established in 1975 and now features two 18-hole courses – Bernard Hunt and Longcross – as well as the nine-hole Manor Course.
Foxhills Club & Resort managing director Tej Walia said: “With an ongoing £2million course modernisation project now in its second stage of development, the playing conditions at Foxhills continue to match the quality of service and standards that you’d come to expect at one of the country’s top golf venues.”