A 99-YEAR-OLD golfer has rediscovered his love of the game – and he believes it is one of the secrets of a healthy life.
Dennis Clark started playing in Scotland during the Second World War, when he served there with the Royal Navy’s Fleet Air Arm.
He even played at the world-famous St Andrews in Fife, and has since tried out many courses in Surrey.
The father of two, who owned a building company before he retired, recently entered a charity golf day at West Byfleet Golf Club to raise money for Woking & Sam Beare Hospice.
He lives at Charrington Manor Care Home in Hobbs Close, West Byfleet.
Clark, who will celebrate his 100th birthday in December, said: “It’s a wonderful feeling being on the golf course and out in the open.
“Not only is it a very sociable activity but it’s a great way to keep fit.”
Before moving to Charrington Manor, he had not played for several years.
So the home organised an outdoor pitch-and-putt facility for him – and that enabled him to get back into the golf routine, with friendly matches against other residents.
He also recently played on the 18th hole at Pyrford Lakes Golf Club, before taking part in the hospice fundraiser.
Claudia Modiga – wellbeing and lifestyle coach at Charrington Manor – said that although Clark had taken a break from golf, he is a keen player and is delighted to be out on the range as much as possible hitting shots.
She said: “Golf is good exercise for the heart and is a very relaxing sport, so has a positive impact on your stress levels.
“Whether you’re playing to compete or just have fun, golf will help release endorphins, and therefore provides a real sense of wellness.
“I’m delighted Dennis can enjoy this game and be out in the fresh air and feeling all the benefits of that too.”
Clark also enjoys a gentler game – chess, which, as reported by the News & Mail last year, he took up in 1937.
“Chess is highly strategic, and you must always be thinking ahead about your opponent’s moves,” he said.
“It’s all about tactics, visualising and planning.”