Woking golfer Peter Jackson is the new English Senior Men's Amateur Champion after beating Andrew Smith 3&2 at Burhill (Old).
The Woking golfer defeated the 2022 finalist on the 16th, hitting a beautifully controlled iron shot to three feet, with his opponent unable to make birdie and continue the match.
The pair are good friends, as they both serve on the same committee and participate in the same society, and the final was played in excellent spirits.
“To me, and quite a few other people, this is quite surprising,” said Jackson.
“I feel very lucky and incredibly proud.
“Andrew is a good friend of mine and we've done all sorts of things together, so it was slightly unusual to have a more serious round with him. We couldn't joke as much as we normally do, but we'll remain very good friends.”
Having gone through two rounds of stroke play, the final was the fifth match play clash, with the four previous rounds played across two days.
Jackson made the stronger start, going three-up through five, a lead which would never be surrendered, although not without a fight.
An excellent up-and-down from Smith on the seventh gave the Royal Ashdown Forest golfer momentum, before a birdie on the eighth reduced the arrears to two-up.
But Jackson was undeterred, winning the ninth and tenth to go four-up, and with Smith experiencing two frustrating horseshoe lip-outs on the back nine, the battle became tougher.
And as the pair walked past Dick Turpin's Cottage, a reputed hideout for the highwayman, Jackson stood and delivered with the excellent closing shot.
“It's all ended up being a blur,” added Jackson.
“Thankfully, I know a lot of players here, and although it isn't a holiday nor party, it's fun to share what can be a torturous week.
“Once you get through the stroke play, which I nearly didn't, there's a little bit more freedom in the match play.
“I've been lucky to get off to a good start in most of my matches, and that puts the pressure on the other player. At no point could I say I was comfortable, but there was a bit of a cushion, which helped me fall over the line.”
Jackson's name will be etched on the trophy, becoming the first non-Stephen/Steven winner in the tournament's history.
With Burhill played on land owned by the Guinness family, Stephen Jensen's stout defence was curtailed due to a bad back. And with the 2023 winner, Stephen Creed, knocked out at the quarter-final stage, the tournament has a new winner, although not a new face.
Jackson has been on the senior circuit for four years, and this victory goes a long way towards his aspiration to play for England.
“I've worked quite hard at my game, and my lifelong ambition was to play in an England team,” concluded Jackson.
“I haven't played in too many tournaments like this, and I haven't always responded to pressure well. Golf is a game where you need to be mentally strong, and that's probably the hardest part of it.
“My wife has been very tolerant of my obsession with trying to get better at this ludicrous game, and I'm very pleased, but slightly surprised with how it's turned out.
“I'm now hoping that dream comes to fruition.”
