NONE of the seven local golfers aiming to qualify for The Senior Open achieved their goal.
The Senior Open, at the Royal Porthcawl club in South Wales, ended last Sunday, with Alex Cejka winning the title.
Jim Christine (Worplesdon), Berni White (Sutton Green), Peter Jackson (Woking), Simon Cho (Pyrford), Guy Shoesmith (West Hill), Jason Saunders (Windlesham) and Rob Jones (Queenwood) were all looking to secure a place alongside Cejka and the likes of Darren Clarke, Padraig Harrington, Colin Montgomerie, Vijay Singh and Bernhard Langer.
But none of the locals won through to the main tournament from qualifying events in South Wales.
Best of the bunch was Jackson, who shot a par 71 in his qualifier at Pyle & Kenfig to finish equal 14th.
Also at Pyle & Kenfig, Cho was equal 62nd with a five-over 76, Christine finished equal 121st with a 14-over 85 and White retired.
In the qualifier at Ashburnham, Jones came equal 16th with a one-over 73, Shoesmith was equal 34th with a three-over 75 and Saunders finished equal 72nd with a five-over 77.
The Senior Open is for male players aged 50 or above.
Previous winners include Tom Watson, Sir Bob Charles and Gary Player.