It was all over by half-time as fourth-placed Cobham romped to a 4-0 win away to Guildford City in the Combined Counties League Premier Division South on November 30.
In August Cobham beat Guildford impressively at Leg o’ Mutton Field, and at the Spectrum Cobham repeated the exercise courtesy of a hugely impressive first-half performance.
Three goals down after 22 minutes, City were shell shocked, but they still tried to compete. However Cobham’s movement and transition from defence to attack was outstanding and Guildford have not played a better side this season.
Guildford actually had the first real chance on goal. A deep cross from the right found Reece Robins, whose early effort blazed over the crossbar.
But two minutes later Cobham took the lead. The impressive Patrick Murray on the right crossed low and Eli Simpson bamboozled the City defenders with his run to turn the ball in from close range.
On 14 minutes it was 2-0 when Derrick Hayford received the ball at the back of the box, cut in and fired into the corner.
Guildford’s efforts on goal were limited to a Freddie Robins effort that cleared the bar and debutant Deven Reid-Solanki’s shot after a good run which was blocked.
It was three goals for Cobham on 22 minutes. Eli Simpson turned a Guildford defender to find space to shoot past Jacob Terry.
Moments later Terry saved well from a close-range header and City were on the ropes.
Luca Le Page had space to go forward late in the half but again the ball cleared the crossbar.
Five minutes before the break Cobham keeper Conrad Knight punched clear under pressure and Jake Brown’s effort from the loose ball went just wide.
Then on the stroke of half-time Cobham claimed their fourth from the penalty spot. Up stepped Patrick Murray to convert with ease.
City’s Carl Taylor made four changes for the second half and Guildford responded appropriately. Realistically the match had gone but pride demanded a better effort.
Cobham still pushed forward in search of further goals. On the hour Murray’s cross was headed just over, and immediately from another Murray cross the ball just evaded the lunging Simpson.
But Guildford had chances in the second period. Deven Reid-Solanki hit the foot of the post after driving the ball in from the wing.
Fellow debutant Micah Fraser could have scored with his first touch for the club. Reece Robins’ cross was headed back into the danger area, where Fraser hit the bouncing ball over the bar.
Terry was forced to make a good save on 70 minutes when the ball was given away cheaply. Late on City fans in the crowd of 108 thought they may have had a penalty when Ben Drake went down heavily in the box trying to convert a Reece Robins cross, but referee Jack Healy did not agree.
Guildford: Terry, Adjei (Rodway-Brown 45), Gambrah, Drake, Krokhin (Atkin 45), Le Page (Stingelin 45), R Robins, Brown, F Robins (Cole 45), Acheampong (Fraser 69), Reid-Solanki.
Barry Underwood