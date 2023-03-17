MIDFIELDER Gracie Price is grateful to Woking Women for giving her the opportunity to become the youngest player in their history.
Price made her competitive debut for the Cards just one day after her 16th birthday.
And it was an occasion to remember, because the team beat title-chasing AFC Stoneham in Southern Region Women’s League Division One South and Price – a second-half substitute – provided an assist in the 3-2 win.
Price has played football since the age of five and has been training with the Woking first team this season.
Of her debut, she told the News & Mail: “I was definitely nervous, but it helped that I’d been training with the team for a long time. I was very excited to finally be able to play.”
Cheering on Price from the sidelines were members of her family. Price said: “They were very proud, and I had my nan and my grandad – who live in the New Forest – down to watch me, which was really nice.”
And Price praised her team-mates and the Cards’ management. She said: “They’ve been lovely. They were very welcoming at the start, and I haven’t felt out of place at all.
“I’m really grateful and happy that I’ve had the opportunity to come here, and I’ve learnt a lot.”
For the full story, see the 23 March issue of the News & Mail.