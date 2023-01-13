WOKING Women’s Kate Davies reckons they can shock leaders Badshot Lea when the sides do battle tomorrow, Sunday 22 January.
The Cards face their county rivals at the Operatix Community Stadium – and Davies, the club captain and first-team player/assistant manager, is hoping to avenge a big defeat by the Baggies in September.
Woking were beaten 3-0 when they hosted Badshot on the opening day of the Southern Region Women’s League Division One South campaign, and results have been mixed since.
But Davies told the News & Mail: “There were so many positives to take from that game. We had our chances but it just didn’t work out for us.
“We’re looking forward to playing them again and hope we can do ourselves justice.
“Badshot are a team who are very together. They work hard from start to finish, but there’s no reason why we can’t shift the result more in our favour on Sunday.”
For the full interview, see the 19 January issue of the News & Mail.