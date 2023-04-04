BENSON Miyoba is proud of the progress made by his Woking Women team on the pitch this season – but he admits that off the field, things have not gone entirely to plan.
After completing his first full season as the Cards’ manager, Miyoba – who had previously been in charge of Guildford City Women – was asked by the News & Mail what had been the biggest challenge during 2022-23.
He said: “I want to keep it real about where we are as a club. If there were areas where I would’ve liked us to be further ahead, then it’s off the pitch.
“We’re further forward off the pitch, but I don’t think we’re as far forward as we are with the playing side of things.
“I would’ve liked bigger relationships in the community with sponsors and partners, stuff like that.
“We wanted to start doing more with schools, and we’ve got links there where we didn’t before [Woking had mascots at some of their games this season].
“But by the end of the season, we should’ve had much stronger links and relationships with local community groups.
“At the start of the season, that’s what we set out to do. And it’s by no means a negative comment – it’s just I have high standards for what I set out to do this year off the pitch.”
