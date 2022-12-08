WOKING winger Ricky Korboa is hoping to be fit for this Saturday’s home game against York City following an ankle injury that has sidelined him since the 2-0 win at Bromley a month ago.
The 26-year-old, who signed for the Kingfield outfit in the summer from League Two side Sutton United, told the News & Mail: “It’s feeling a lot better now. I’ve been at the gym doing a lot of strength work on my ankle and this week I hope I’ll be back training with the boys. Getting injured is annoying, but that’s football. Everyone knows you get injured, and it’s how you come back from it that matters.
“With an ankle injury, you can still get a little pain from it. So you have to look after it and do things that prevent it happening again. That’s why I like to be in the gym a lot. I was unlucky for the injury to come – but as I said, that’s football.”
Korboa stressed how important the gym sessions have been for the team this season.
“From the moment we came back in for pre-season training, we went to the gym,” said Korboa. “We were doing leg sessions and upper body sessions, and I was thinking ‘This is tough’ – but you reap the rewards from it.
“You have to get your body conditioned for the season. When we’re playing, we look strong and fit – and that’s because of what we’ve been doing in the gym.”
