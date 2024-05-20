Woking Town FC are an accredited youth football club for boys and girls aged four to 18 in Woking and the surrounding areas. The club have been serving the community for nearly 50 years and have more than 30 teams ranging from under-sevens to under-18s. The club play in the Surrey Youth League, Surrey Primary League and Surrey County Women’s & Girls League. The club aim to be regarded as one of the best community football clubs in Surrey and the first choice for any young player in Woking and the surrounding areas looking to play football.