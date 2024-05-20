The sun shone as local grassroots youth football club Woking Town FC held a successful club day.
The club day was held at Westfield Football Club and 350 players plus family, friends and coaches were invited to celebrate the conclusion of a successful season on a day of glorious sunshine.
Club members played mini soccer matches, received their rewards and participated in some football fun and tug-of-war run by their coaching partner SkillZone Soccer.
Woking Town Football Club chairman Michael Hodges said: “This was a fabulous event and we were delighted to see everyone enjoying the day. We are so grateful to our partner club Westfield FC for allowing us to use their ground and supporting us to make it such a success.”
Woking Town FC are an accredited youth football club for boys and girls aged four to 18 in Woking and the surrounding areas. The club have been serving the community for nearly 50 years and have more than 30 teams ranging from under-sevens to under-18s. The club play in the Surrey Youth League, Surrey Primary League and Surrey County Women’s & Girls League. The club aim to be regarded as one of the best community football clubs in Surrey and the first choice for any young player in Woking and the surrounding areas looking to play football.
Woking Town FC are holding an open day event at Eastwood Leisure Centre from 10am to 11.30am on Saturday, June 8, for anyone wanting to join a team for the 2024-25 season. Anyone who would like to register to attend the open day should visit https://www.wokingtownfc.org/club-open-day-8th-june to do so.
Anyone who would like more information about Woking Town FC should visit its website at https://www.wokingtownfc.org/ for further details.