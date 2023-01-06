WOKING will be launching a dedicated goalkeeping academy this year.
The venture, to be established in September, will be overseen by Matt Winter, a former first-team goalkeeping coach with the Cards.
Winter is currently running weekly goalkeeping sessions – for under-nines to under-23s – at the club.
Scott Harrison, manager of the Woking academy, told the News & Mail: “We thought it was a great
opportunity to get him back involved with the academy [Winter went through the system as a player], and he’s been brilliant since he’s come back in again.
“It was Matt’s idea to set up a goalkeeping academy to run alongside the normal academy. It gives us the chance to have a bigger pool of goalkeepers.”
See the 12 January issue of the News & Mail for more about the Woking FC academy.