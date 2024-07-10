Woking will start their 2024-25 National League campaign with a trip to Altrincham.
The fixtures for the Vanarama National League 2024-25 season have been released and Michael Doyle’s Cards face an away match against Altrincham on the opening day of the season on Saturday, August 10.
Woking’s first home match of the season will see Gateshead visit the Laithwaite Community Stadium on Saturday, August 17.
The Cardinals will enter the Emirates FA Cup at the fourth qualifying round stage this season, which takes place on the weekend of Saturday, October 12. Woking’s first match in the Isuzu FA Trophy will be in the third round on Saturday, December 7.
The festive period sees the Cards visit Aldershot Town on Thursday, December 26, followed by a home match against Maidenhead United on Wednesday, January 1.
The Easter period sees Woking travel to Maidenhead United on Friday, April 18, before hosting Aldershot Town on Monday, April 21.
Woking’s last home match of the season will be against Eastleigh on Saturday, April 26, and the Cards will end the season with an away match against Sutton United on Monday, May 5.
Cards boss Michael Doyle is currently preparing his side for his first full season at the Laithwaite Community Stadium, and will hope to build on last season’s 17th-placed finish in the National League.
Here is Woking’s full 2024-25 fixture list.
Please note, all fixtures are subject to change.
August
Saturday, August 10: Altrincham (A)
Saturday, August 17: Gateshead (H)
Tuesday, August 20: Dagenham & Redbridge (H)
Saturday, August 24: Ebbsfleet United (A)
Monday, August 26: Hartlepool United (H)
Saturday, August 31: Rochdale (A)
September
Saturday, September 7: Braintree Town (A)
Tuesday, September 10: Wealdstone (H)
Saturday, September 14: Oldham Athletic (H)
Saturday, September 21: AFC Fylde (A)
Tuesday, September 24: Eastleigh (A)
Saturday, September 28: Sutton United (H)
October
Saturday, October 5: York City (H)
Saturday, October 12: Emirates FA Cup fourth qualifying round
Saturday, October 19: Tamworth (A)
Tuesday, October 22: Solihull Moors (A)
Saturday, October 26: Forest Green Rovers (H)
November
Saturday, November 9: FC Halifax Town (A)
Saturday, November 16: Boston United (H)
Saturday, November 23: Barnet (A)
Tuesday, November 26: Southend United (H)
Saturday, November 30: Yeovil Town (H)
December
Saturday, December 7: Isuzu FA Trophy third round
Saturday, December 14: Gateshead (A)
Saturday, December 21: Altrincham (H)
Thursday, December 26: Aldershot Town (A)
January
Wednesday, January 1: Maidenhead United (H)
Saturday, January 11: Yeovil Town (A)
Tuesday, January 14: Dagenham & Redbridge (A)
Saturday, January 18: Ebbsfleet United (H)
Saturday, January 25: Hartlepool United (A)
February
Saturday, February 1: Rochdale (H)
Saturday, February 8: York City (A)
Saturday, February 15: Tamworth (H)
Tuesday, February 18: Solihull Moors (H)
Saturday, February 22: Forest Green Rovers (A)
March
Saturday, March 1: FC Halifax Town (H)
Tuesday, March 4: Southend United (A)
Saturday, March 8: Boston United (A)
Saturday, March 15: Barnet (H)
Saturday, March 22: Wealdstone (A)
Saturday, March 29: Braintree Town (H)
April
Saturday, April 5: Oldham Athletic (A)
Saturday, April 12: AFC Fylde (H)
Friday, April 18: Maidenhead United (A)
Monday, April 21: Aldershot Town (H)
Saturday, April 26: Eastleigh (H)
May
Monday, May 5: Sutton United (A)