INFLUENTIAL marksman Pádraig Amond says it is vital that the Cards win their final game of the Vanarama National League’s regular season – against Solihull Moors.
Tomorrow (Saturday), Woking take on last year’s beaten play-off finalists at The ARMCO Arena.
And Amond told the News & Mail: “It’s going to be a tough one. I think Solihull will be disappointed, after being so close last year, with how their season has gone. So they’ll really want to finish on a high – and it’s an important game for us, because you want momentum going into the play-offs.
“So we’ll want to go out and win – and if we can do that, it puts us in good stead going into the play-offs.
“But it’ll be a difficult game at their place, as some of their players are probably playing for contracts, and some are playing for moves.
“So they’ll probably be looking at us and going ‘I’d like to play for them next year’ if they’re out of contract, and they’ll want to impress our manager [Darren Sarll].
“And when you have teams like that, you never know what to expect – and it can be very tough to play against them.
“Because of that, we have to be really careful and make sure we approach the game properly.”
