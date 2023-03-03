WOKING frontman Pádraig Amond has issued a rallying call to his team-mates to keep the momentum going as they bid for promotion to League Two.
After the Cards face Maidenhead United at The Laithwaite Community Stadium on Saturday, the have only nine Vanarama National League regular-season matches remaining.
And Amond – who is in his first campaign with Woking following a summer switch from Newport County – told the News & Mail: “Last month was one of the busiest periods I’ve ever had in football. It was tough.
“But if you look at the [upcoming] games, they’re huge. That’s because if results go right, we can kind of guarantee ourselves a place in the play-offs.
“Equally we can set down a marker against other sides, keep the feel-good factor going and keep the momentum going, because that’s the hardest thing to do sometimes – keep the momentum going. But we’re at the business end of the season now. It’s an exciting time.
“If you’d said to us at the beginning of the season ‘That’s the position that the club’s going to be in’, I would’ve snapped your hand off for it. We’re in that position now, and we might as well make good use of it.
“We’ve worked hard for the first seven months of the season, so there’s no point stopping now.”
