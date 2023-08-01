WOKING skipper Josh Casey cannot wait to hear their fans “in great voice” at Kidderminster Harriers this weekend.
The Cards open their Vanarama National League campaign away to the Worcestershire club on Saturday – and Casey hopes there will be a large contingent of travelling supporters at Aggborough.
Casey told the News & Mail: “We’d love to see as many fans make the trip as possible.
“I know Woking fans travel in great numbers and are in great voice as well. So it’ll be great to see them there for the start of the season.
“Hopefully we’ll put in a better performance than we did in the first away game of last season [a 2-0 loss at York City].
“We’re just looking forward to reconnecting with the fans as a team and picking up where we left off last season.”
Woking came fourth in the league last term – their best finish for 25 years – and advanced to the play-offs, where they suffered a first-stage defeat to Bromley.
This time around, the Cards will play 13 league games during August and September compared to ten last season.
Casey said: “It’s important we hit the ground running, so all the work we’re doing in pre-season is really with that clear goal in mind.
“You obviously can’t win or lose anything in August and September.
“But it’d be great to accumulate as many points as we can and put ourselves in a good position for when the fixtures slow down a bit.”
Woking boss Darren Sarll has bolstered his squad with a host of high-quality signings during the close season.
And that excites Casey, who made 48 appearances for the club in all competitions during 2022-23.
The captain said: “The manager’s brought in some new faces who are really good people, good characters and good players.
“So it’s about them learning how we play and us learning about how they play – and it’s really exciting.”