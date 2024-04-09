Woking boosted their National League survival hopes with a dramatic 3-2 win at home to Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday.
Jermaine Anderson, Kevin Berkoe and Jayden Luker scored the goals which gave the Cardinals the three points at the Laithwaite Community Stadium.
Michael Doyle made three changes from the 1-1 draw at Bromley on East Monday, as Finn Delap made way for Alan Judge, Charley Kendall was replaced by Reece Grego-Cox and Anderson started over Luker.
Woking began in a lively fashion, as a fine ball from Dion Kelly-Evans in the first minute was headed just wide by Grego-Cox. Just seconds later, captain Scott Cuthbert forced an excellent save out of Dagenham keeper Elliot Justham from five yards.
Woking’s early persistence paid off, as in the sixth minute a mistake from Justham under pressure saw the ball fall to Anderson, who slotted the ball into an open net.
However, in the 11th minute, a mistake from Cuthbert at the back saw Ryan Hill through on goal and he finished comfortably past Woking keeper Will Jaaskelainen to level the scores.
The visitors took control after their equaliser, with a superb shot from distance by Hill forcing an excellent save from Jaaskelainen after 26 minutes.
An end-to-end first half ended in dramatic fashion as a ball across the goal from Dagenham saw Josh Rees fire over the crossbar from close range as the two sides went in level.
The second half began in the same lively manner as the first. Inih Effiong fired his free kick over the bar for the visitors and Ricky Korboa sliced a good opportunity wide inside the box for the Cardinals.
Berkoe went close in the 77th minute, as a ball across the box fell to him on the volley but he fired over the crossbar. Just one minute later, a quick breakaway from Conor Lawless saw the ball fall to Effiong but his curling effort went wide of the mark.
Woking pushed for the second goal and it finally came in the 85th minute. Substitute Luker drove forward and played the ball to Berkoe, who struck the ball brilliantly as it hit the crossbar and bounced into the net to give Woking a massive goal for their survival hopes.
The Cards would secure a big win in the 93rd minute, as Luker found space on the edge of the box and curled his strike into the top left corner.
Lawless added a late consolation goal with a quality finish into the bottom left corner in the 95th minute to make it a nervy ending for Woking, but they held on to push themselves further away from the relegation zone with a big three points.
By James Fleming