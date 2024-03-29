Woking were left to rue missed chances as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Eastleigh in the National League.
Solomon Nwabuokei’s 28th-minute goal was enough for the Spitfires to claim all three points in front of a crowd of 3,285 at the Laithwaite Community Stadium and boost their survival hopes.
The match got off to an even start, with Eastleigh creating the first clear chance of the game in the 12th minute when Paul McCallum’s shot hit the side netting.
Woking responded with their first clear chance of the game. Kevin Berkoe ran down the left wing and his ball fell to Curtis Edwards, who hit a rasping shot which was well tipped over the crossbar by Eastleigh keeper Joe McDonnell.
The Cardinals then enjoyed a spell of sustained pressure, with Alan Judge pulling the strings.
Judge linked up well with Berkoe on the left before hitting a fierce effort that forced a good save from McDonnell at his near post.
Judge went close again soon afterwards with a curling effort that was well parried away by the Eastleigh keeper.
The visitors then took the lead against the run of play. Chris Maguire’s superb inswinging corner alluded Woking keeper Will Jaaskelainen and was smashed home from close range by the unmarked Nwabuokei at the far post.
The Cardinals nearly equalised on 45 minutes when Judge’s superb cross found the advancing Dan Moss at the back post, but his thumping header hit the top of the crossbar and went over.
The second half started evenly, but the visitors nearly doubled their advantage on the hour-mark when Maguire spotted Jaaskelainen off his line and his audacious 40-yard effort went just over the bar.
Woking responded well and nearly equalised on 66 minutes when Scott Cuthbert’s cross found the unmarked Moss at the back post, but he put his header wide.
Berkoe then got clear down the left in the 73rd minute and his cross picked out Edwards, but Edwards hit his effort straight at McDonnell.
The Cardinals continued to push for an equaliser and upped the pressure, but the Spitfires held on to claim the three points.
Next up for Woking is a trip to high-flying Bromley in the National League on Easter Monday (3pm).