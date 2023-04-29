WOKING will enter the Vanarama National League play-offs at the first stage, having finished the regular season in fourth place.
The Cards will entertain Bromley in the eliminator B match at The Laithwaite Community Stadium on Wednesday (7.45pm) after missing out to Chesterfield in the race for third place and the accompanying bye to the semi-finals.
Bromley finished the regular season in seventh place.
Should Woking beat Bromley, they will visit Chesterfield in the last four on Sunday 7 May, the prize for the victors being a spot in the final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 13 May.
Promotion to League Two will be at stake at Wembley.