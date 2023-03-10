Pádraig Amond is open to the idea of becoming a coach or manager when his playing days are over.
Woking’s former Newport County striker, who turns 35 next month, told the News & Mail: “It’s something I might do. I’ve done all of my coaching badges up to my UEFA A licence, and it made me look at football in a different way.
“It gave me an appreciation of what coaches and managers do. It was enjoyable and it’s something that’s there for the future in case that’s the avenue I do go down.
“A lot of players come towards the end of their career and realise ‘I want to do my coaching badges’, but it can take time.
“It can take up to four years, and many ex-players can’t just go ‘I’ll take four years off and do it that way’.
“They’ve still got to earn a living. So if you can, do it all while you’re playing – which is what I did.”
