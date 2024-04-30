Following the success of the past two end of season family fun days, Woking Football Club are hosting their first Woking Weekender across the early May bank holiday weekend at the Laithwaite Community Stadium.
Made possible by the support of several of the club’s partners, this three-day event celebrates the best of Woking – football, live music, local businesses, good food, drink, charity and the community.
Last year’s event was attended by several thousand people and the club have ramped up the festivities again for 2024. The weekend kicks off on Friday with the Woking FC legends match, with past and present players taking to the field. On Saturday 16 teams will contest the Cardinals Gold Cup, accompanied by local live music in the Cardinals Bar, before Esquire’s 90’s House Party takes over from 7.30pm until late. To bring the curtain down on the 2023-24 season, Sunday sees the club take over the pitch in style with community football, live music all day on the main stage, local business markets, giant inflatables, the Woking FC player awards and much more.
Woking business development director Simon Jones said: “The last two end of season events have been mine and my team’s proudest achievements and to have the opportunity to make this year’s even bigger and better is an honour. The Woking Weekender is not just about football. It’s an opportunity to bring the entire community together, spend time with family and friends, celebrate local music, support charitable causes, showcase what’s great about Woking, and most importantly, have fun. What started as an idea to celebrate the stadium’s centenary two years ago has grown to our flagship event, and with the support of so many wonderful colleagues, partners, charities, fans and the entire club, I am confident this year will be the most memorable yet.”
Following the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, Woking manager Michael Doyle has confirmed his retained and released list.
Greg Taylor, Luke Wilkinson, Manny Oyeleke, Sam Habergham, Jim Kellermann, Alan Judge, Paul Osew, Charlie Wakefield and Robbie Willmott will leave the club this summer upon the expiry of their contracts. Alexis Andre Junior’s contract was mutually terminated on April 15.
The club have taken up the options on Tunji Akinola and Dennon Lewis in advance of the expiry of their current contracts. Scott Cuthbert, Dion Kelly-Evans, Curtis Edwards, Rhys Browne, Will Jaaskeleinen, Ricky Korboa and Jermaine Anderson have been offered new deals in advance of the expiry of their current contracts.
Dan Moss, Charley Kendall, Josh Smith, Lewis Walker, Alfie Pavey, Reece Grego-Cox, Rohan Ince and Matt Robinson remain under contract with the club. Grego-Cox, Ince, Pavey and Robinson will be transfer listed.
Timi Odusina, Kevin Berkoe, Finn Delap, Jayden Luker, Sonny Singh and Lee Angol have returned to their parent clubs following the conclusion of their loans.
Woking Football Club placed on record their thanks to all players for their contributions throughout the 2023-24 season, and wished those players leaving the club the very best in the future.