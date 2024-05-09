Woking Football Club held a successful first Woking Weekender across the early May bank holiday weekend at the Laithwaite Community Stadium.
Following the success of the past two end of season family fun days, the club expanded this year’s event. The festivities started with a Woking FC legends match on May 3, before the Cardinals Gold Cup and local live music on May 4. The event finished on May 5 with community football, live music, local business markets, giant inflatables and the Woking FC player awards.
Awards were handed out for Woking’s academy team, women’s team and first team. First-team captain Scott Cuthbert had a successful afternoon, winning the players’ player of the season award, the Cards Trust player of the season award and the Woking News & Mail player of the season award. Ricky Korboa was runner-up in the Cards Trust player of the season vote, while Jayden Luker finished third.
Woking Football Club business development director Simon Jones said: “I am delighted to say the Woking Weekender was a huge success, with more than 4,500 people descending on the Laithwaite Community Stadium across the weekend.
“We saw returning legends grace the pitch on the Friday, crowned our inaugural Cardinal Gold Cup Champions on the Saturday, and threw our best pitch party to date on the Sunday to bring the curtain down on another season. The weekend was the culmination of many months of planning and was made possible with the help and support of our fantastic partners and community. I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who attended, and the club, board, and, most importantly, my team. It was a fantastic weekend for all involved, and seeing so many happy, smiling faces on people of all ages was the highlight of my weekend.”