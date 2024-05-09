“We saw returning legends grace the pitch on the Friday, crowned our inaugural Cardinal Gold Cup Champions on the Saturday, and threw our best pitch party to date on the Sunday to bring the curtain down on another season. The weekend was the culmination of many months of planning and was made possible with the help and support of our fantastic partners and community. I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who attended, and the club, board, and, most importantly, my team. It was a fantastic weekend for all involved, and seeing so many happy, smiling faces on people of all ages was the highlight of my weekend.”