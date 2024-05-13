"The hard work and dedication of all involved in the running of the club goes without saying. However, I will say what a pleasure it has been working with them. It is with a tinge of sadness that I have received the resignation of the management team. Jamie Daltrey and John Cook are both stepping down as first-team managers along with their assistant Lee Trussler. I wish to thank on behalf of the club their tireless efforts in pushing the team to where it is now and from where we all found it five years ago.