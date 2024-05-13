Jamie Daltrey and John Cook have resigned from their positions as Knaphill co-managers following the club’s 2-1 Combined Counties Premier Division South play-off final defeat against AFC Croydon Athletic.
The Knappers finished in third place in the Combined Counties Premier Division South in the 2023-24 season and broke many records along the way.
Knaphill chairman Chris Drane said: "Well, what a season. I joined this club as part of a management team looking after players, coaches and managers as their kit man nearly five years ago. I have ended this season as chairman of the club and seen us have a record-equalling run in the FA Cup. We have competed with teams around us with far greater budgets and resources yet still got to the play-off final and represented little Knaphill village in front of a record-breaking crowd.
"To say that I am proud to be a Knapper is an understatement. It’s been an amazing first part of the centenary year for the club. I think that is because of the dedication of the players, coaches and managers who have performed amazingly these past ten months.
"The hard work and dedication of all involved in the running of the club goes without saying. However, I will say what a pleasure it has been working with them. It is with a tinge of sadness that I have received the resignation of the management team. Jamie Daltrey and John Cook are both stepping down as first-team managers along with their assistant Lee Trussler. I wish to thank on behalf of the club their tireless efforts in pushing the team to where it is now and from where we all found it five years ago.
"On a personal level, it is a sad day for me to see the team break up, but with what we achieved it can only end on a high. I wish all three the best in whatever they do next. It is not the end for me though, as I fully intend to continue my chairmanship and try to rebuild, albeit now from a higher platform than when I joined and took over.
"I aim to keep trying to gain more teams at a youth level to come and represent this great club and fully make it a part of the community and take it to even greater levels and finish what I signed up to.
"The restrictions placed upon us by higher authorities only pushes me further to achieve this. Football at grassroots is growing. The opportunities for funding and assistance from various foundations is helping no end, and I fully intend to secure this for Knaphill FC.
"So, the end of an era but the birth of new beginnings."
Knaphill Football Club wish to invite applications for the position of first-team manager ahead of the 2024-25 season.
Applicants will be required to demonstrate their ability to satisfy the following criteria: a working knowledge of Step 5 football and higher or its equivalent, an ability to manage a playing budget, excellent contacts within the football community, good coaching and communicating skills, a commitment to the local community, and a pleasing and willing personality.
The closing date for applications is Thursday, May 16.