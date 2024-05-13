“I think the league will be a lot better next season,” said Selley. “I think there's probably going to be ten to 12 teams that will have more of a budget than what we have. We have to select players wisely – like we did this season. It's going to be competitive. The good thing is with ten strong teams in the division they're going to take points off each other. It's going to be similar to this season but I think it will be a lot harder. I think there's some good players coming into the division. There's some big teams that haven't gone up so it's going to be very tough. We'll have to make sure that we prepare and get the right players in to do better than what we did this season. It's important that the club keeps stepping forward. There's no point in having a high and then next season having a low, so it's important that we keep building. Everything's gone according to plan this season apart from one game. It's been a good season.”