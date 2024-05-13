An even start to the game saw few chances, although Jordan Alves had a strong claim for a penalty turned down after being bundled over inside the box. Westfield were forced into an early change on the half-hour mark when Caleb Wright went off injured and was replaced by Tobi Adaje. Badshot Lea took the lead 31 minutes in when a penalty was harshly awarded for handball and Joshua Keeya sent Wheeler the wrong way.