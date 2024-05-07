Westfield manager Ian Selley was left to rue fine margins after his side lost their Isthmian League South Central Division play-off semi-final 3-2 at Marlow after extra time last Wednesday night (May 1).
“It’s always tough coming to Marlow,” said Selley. “I thought in the first half we didn’t really get going. I thought they (Marlow) did well in the first half and deserved to be slightly in front, but we had a few words at half-time and we were much better in the second half. I think it’s just fine lines. We kept coming back into the game and looking the stronger side and then we conceded.
“It’s obviously hard to take but the lads should be really proud of themselves. From where they’ve come from from the start of the season to where they are now they’re a completely different beast and on a different day we had a chance in the last knockings at 2-2 headed off the line. If he miscues the shot it goes on, so they’re the little margins that unfortunately didn’t go our way. It’s frustrating but I’m pleased with how the lads are. They’re a really good bunch. Hats off to Marlow, they beat us. We’re dejected but I’m still proud of the team.”
Westfield will remain at Step 4 next season after a memorable battle at the Alfred Davis ground saw the hosts get the better of a five-goal thriller in 120 minutes.
A nervy first half for both sides saw few chances although Sonny Wheeler made a superb double early save from Dave Tarpey and Dawid Rogalski.
What the the first half missed the second provided, and more. Marlow opened the scoring 56 minutes in following a scramble inside the six-yard box, with Benjamin Mulley given the credit for forcing the ball home.
Five minutes later a penalty was awarded to the home side but ex-Woking striker Tarpey saw his effort brilliant saved by Wheeler. This was pivotal as in the 64th minute the Yellas levelled when great work on the right by Tobi Adaje saw his cross thumped home by the head of Caleb Wright.
It was now all Westfield and Mulley this time was the saviour at the other end, clearing off the line as Marlow hung on. The best Westfield chance arrived in the 74th minute when Adaje squared for Manolis Gogonas, who was denied by a sensational one-handed Aaron Watkins save.
Somewhat against the run of play Marlow retook the lead with ten minutes remaining when Naheer-Omar Nawaf crossed for Rogalski to tap home.
The home fans were very much mistaken if they thought this had defeated Westfield and the equaliser arrived with three minutes remaining. Adaje crossed from the left and Alfie Huckle rose to head home.
A deflected free-kick six minutes into extra time was to prove the difference, with Brandon Curtis finding the bottom corner. With both sides out on their feet Westfield produced a flurry of late activity and the home side had to survive a few frantic scrambles but held on.
Marlow sealed promotion with a 3-1 win against Leatherhead in the Isthmian League South Central Division play-off final on Sunday.