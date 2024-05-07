“It’s obviously hard to take but the lads should be really proud of themselves. From where they’ve come from from the start of the season to where they are now they’re a completely different beast and on a different day we had a chance in the last knockings at 2-2 headed off the line. If he miscues the shot it goes on, so they’re the little margins that unfortunately didn’t go our way. It’s frustrating but I’m pleased with how the lads are. They’re a really good bunch. Hats off to Marlow, they beat us. We’re dejected but I’m still proud of the team.”