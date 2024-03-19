Eight minutes into the second half, great work from Kevin Berkoe down the left-hand side saw him drill a cross onto the head of Pavey, but his cushioned header just crept wide of the far corner. After a spell of pressure from the Bees, a freakish goal gave the Cards the lead in the 61st minute. Great work from Kendall saw his cross loop towards goal, coming back off the post. Luker’s follow up was then blocked but only into the path of Berkoe, who smashed home to break the deadlock.