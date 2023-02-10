WOKING defender Luke Wilkinson is thrilled to be playing again after injury.
Former Luton Town and Stevenage man Wilkinson, who signed for the Cards in the summer, told the News & Mail: “It’s absolutely brilliant to be back involved again. It was three months [out of action], which was very frustrating.”
Wilkinson, 32, had to come off in the first half of the 3-3 home draw with Dorking Wanderers on 25 October and was replaced by Scott Cuthbert.
“I pulled up against Dorking,” said Wilkinson. “I felt my calf and it wasn’t too bad an injury.
“It was only a grade one [the lowest grade of muscle injury], which is seven to 10 days [out].
“So I was sort of back running [soon after], and then something else went in the same calf. It ended up with me having a tear in another part of my calf, so that’s why it took so long to mend. I should’ve been back [training] a week to 10 days after I came off against Dorking, but this other injury while I was coming back came on just from jogging. So whether I had damage in the area already and it was just hiding is hard to know.
“Then I had scans and it was a matter of time. I had to let it heal, get all the strength work into it and build my fitness back up.”
