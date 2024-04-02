Woking conceded a stoppage-time equaliser as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Bromley on Easter Monday.
Michael Doyle made three changes to the side beaten 1-0 by Eastleigh on Good Friday, with Alan Judge and Timi Odusina absent from the squad and replaced by Dion Kelly-Evans and Finn Delap. Ricky Korboa made his first start since returning from injury, replacing Alfie Pavey, who dropped to the bench, while loan signing Sonny Singh made the bench.
A dangerous Bromley free kick on seven minutes saw Michael Cheek given a free header, but he couldn’t direct his effort either side of Will Jaaskelainen.
Woking made the breakthrough on the stroke of half-time when a superb ball from Kevin Berkoe was met by Dan Moss, who squeezed the cross in and left Korboa with a tap in.
The second half continued in the same cagey fashion as the first, with chances limited to shots from distance and a lack of quality in the final third. A half chance for Bromley’s Will Davies on 76 minutes saw him fire high over the bar on the half-volley.
Charley Kendall was denied by Lewis Thomas with ten minutes left, before a huge chance for the hosts. Cheek was denied twice by Jaaskelainen in the space of a couple of minutes, first with his body and then at his near post.
Bromley found the finishing touch in stoppage time, when a long throw was hammered into the bottom corner by Kido Taylor-Hart.
By William Bewsey