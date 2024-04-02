Woking conceded a stoppage-time equaliser as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Bromley on Easter Monday.

Action from Woking's 1-0 defeat against Eastleigh on Good Friday (Photo: Andy Fitzsimons)
Action from Woking's 1-0 defeat against Eastleigh on Good Friday (Photo: Andy Fitzsimons) (Andy Fitzsimons)

Michael Doyle made three changes to the side beaten 1-0 by Eastleigh on Good Friday, with Alan Judge and Timi Odusina absent from the squad and replaced by Dion Kelly-Evans and Finn Delap. Ricky Korboa made his first start since returning from injury, replacing Alfie Pavey, who dropped to the bench, while loan signing Sonny Singh made the bench.

Action from Woking's 1-0 defeat against Eastleigh on Good Friday (Photo: Andy Fitzsimons)
Action from Woking's 1-0 defeat against Eastleigh on Good Friday (Photo: Andy Fitzsimons) (Andy Fitzsimons)

A dangerous Bromley free kick on seven minutes saw Michael Cheek given a free header, but he couldn’t direct his effort either side of Will Jaaskelainen.

Action from Woking's 1-0 defeat against Eastleigh on Good Friday (Photo: Andy Fitzsimons)
Action from Woking's 1-0 defeat against Eastleigh on Good Friday (Photo: Andy Fitzsimons) (Andy Fitzsimons)

Woking made the breakthrough on the stroke of half-time when a superb ball from Kevin Berkoe was met by Dan Moss, who squeezed the cross in and left Korboa with a tap in.

Action from Woking's 1-0 defeat against Eastleigh on Good Friday (Photo: Andy Fitzsimons)
Action from Woking's 1-0 defeat against Eastleigh on Good Friday (Photo: Andy Fitzsimons) (Andy Fitzsimons)

The second half continued in the same cagey fashion as the first, with chances limited to shots from distance and a lack of quality in the final third. A half chance for Bromley’s Will Davies on 76 minutes saw him fire high over the bar on the half-volley.

Action from Woking's 1-0 defeat against Eastleigh on Good Friday (Photo: Andy Fitzsimons)
Action from Woking's 1-0 defeat against Eastleigh on Good Friday (Photo: Andy Fitzsimons) (Andy Fitzsimons)

Charley Kendall was denied by Lewis Thomas with ten minutes left, before a huge chance for the hosts. Cheek was denied twice by Jaaskelainen in the space of a couple of minutes, first with his body and then at his near post.

Bromley found the finishing touch in stoppage time, when a long throw was hammered into the bottom corner by Kido Taylor-Hart.

By William Bewsey