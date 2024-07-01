From 6pm to 9pm on Tuesday, July 9, season ticket holders can attend an event in the Cardinals Bar and fan zone and meet first-team manager Michael Doyle, his management team and several first-team players. This is an informal event, and a perfect opportunity to catch up with Doyle and the team, fellow season-ticket holders, and the board. There is no need to RSVP – season ticket holders can pop down and show their season ticket on arrival to gain access.