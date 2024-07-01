Woking Football Club have announced the loan signing of Max Dyche.
The 21-year-old central defender rejoins the Cards on loan from Northampton Town until the end of the season.
Dyche came through the Cobblers’ academy, making his debut in December 2020 against Crewe Alexandra as a substitute. His first start for the club came at the Kassam Stadium just three days after his debut in a League One fixture against Oxford United.
Dyche joined National League North sides Kettering Town and Brackley Town on loan in 2021-22, scoring his first senior goal while at Kettering. He returned to Northampton and played a part in their 2022-23 promotion campaign, making 18 appearances in League Two, including starting the last four games of the season, scoring once in the penultimate game against Bradford. He played the full 90 minutes as the Cobblers clinched promotion with a 1-0 win at Tranmere Rovers in May 2023.
This earned Dyche a new two-year contract at Northampton. A short loan spell at Aldershot Town from September to October 2023 followed before he returned to Northampton.
His initial loan spell with the Cards was quite successful. After signing in late January and debuting in a 1-0 win at Oldham Athletic, Dyche would start all nine games he was available for and played every minute. The Cards won four games and drew twice during his loan spell. He was recalled in early March following an injury crisis at Northampton Town.
“Max has been on our target list for this season since before he was recalled in March,” said Woking manager Michael Doyle. “Max can play right, central or left in the back three, making him even more valuable to the club. He has the character of an experienced player at just 21, and we’re buzzing for his return.”
Woking have confirmed the details for the first two season ticket holder meet and greet events at the Laithwaite Community Stadium.
From 6pm to 9pm on Tuesday, July 9, season ticket holders can attend an event in the Cardinals Bar and fan zone and meet first-team manager Michael Doyle, his management team and several first-team players. This is an informal event, and a perfect opportunity to catch up with Doyle and the team, fellow season-ticket holders, and the board. There is no need to RSVP – season ticket holders can pop down and show their season ticket on arrival to gain access.
The second event will take place from 11am to 3pm on Wednesday, July 31. Season ticket holders can head pitch-side between 11am and 12pm to see the first team being put through their paces by Doyle. From 12pm, season ticket holders can head to the fan zone for a chance to meet the team. The fan zone will be open until 3pm, with the bar and food stands open.
Woking have confirmed the first-team shirt sponsors for the 2024-25 season.
Boz’s Fruit & Veg remain the front of shirt sponsor, the MKJ Group have renewed to sponsor the back of shirt, and Seymours Estate Agents continue as the sleeve sponsor.
“I am ecstatic three of our main partners will sponsor the 2024-25 first-team shirt,” said Woking business development director Simon Jones.