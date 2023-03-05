WESTFIELD’S new gaffer Ian Selley says that during his glittering playing days he did not see himself pursuing a career in coaching and management.
Selley, who was announced as boss of the Pitching In Isthmian League South Central Division outfit on 25 February, was part of the Arsenal team that won the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1994. He made 42 appearances for the Gunners, and also played for Fulham, Wimbledon and Southend United.
He told the News & Mail: “Coaching is something I never saw myself doing.
“But when I got involved in it, I really got a kick out of developing players – and then I moved into the management side of it.
“And the management side of it I love, because you’ve got full control of everything, and everything rests on your decision.
“When I retired from playing, I was working with Woking’s academy [in 2011], and that’s pretty much where it all started.
“Because I was enjoying coaching so much, I contacted Arsenal and they said their Dubai, Oman and Greece academies were looking for head coaches.
“So I went to an interview at the Emirates [Arsenal’s stadium], and Dubai was one that really stuck out as it was the flagship academy abroad. They wanted someone with Arsenal DNA, so I moved over to Dubai for eight years.”
