Westfield manager Ian Selley praised his side after they finished the regular Isthmian League South Central Division season with a 3-0 win at home to Corinthian Casuals on Saturday afternoon.
“I think it was a good sign-off for the last game of the season,” said Selley. “I thought we were in full control of it. It was a little bit slow tempo but we’re in the play-offs and Corinthian are going down, so there wasn’t too much to play for. I thought we took our chances well. We probably could have had another two or three but I thought we thoroughly deserved it. We made a few changes and changed it up a little bit which can disrupt it, but I think if you look at the bench and the starting 11 we had I think we looked strong all over.
“We’ve got a very good squad and it was important to win. We said that before the game. We want momentum and we want to be top of the form guide. The lads have got us in the play-offs, which was the objective at the start of the season. They’ve won well and scored good goals, and it puts us in good form. The lads are buzzing. The lads are chomping at the bit to get going again, which is good. The lads think a lot of each other. We’ve got some really good players in the squad – some good young players with a mix of senior players. It shows a lot about how good the squad is.”
Westfield eased to victory on the final day of the season against already-relegated Corinthian Casuals at Woking Park. The visitors, to their credit, started the brighter and had two early chances to open the scoring.
The hosts as expected soon took control of the proceedings and opened the scoring after 32 minutes. Alfie Huckle slipped in Tobi Adaje, who turned and got a shot away which found its way past Tom Theobald. The lead was doubled on the stroke of half-time when Jamarie Brissett flicked over the visiting keeper and Archy Taylor rolled home into an empty net.
A third arrived halfway though the second half when Taylor was on hand again, this time heading home a free kick in off the upright.
Westfield had already confirmed their Isthmian League South Central Division play-off place last Tuesday night (April 23) in dramatic fashion thanks to an injury-time winner from Jordan Alves against Northwood.
The visitors proved to be stubborn opponents and will feel hard done by after an excellent display. For long periods it seemed Westfield would have to wait until Saturday to seal that coveted top-five spot.
In a largely unforgettable first half it was the visitors who created the only chances, and Sonny Wheeler had to be alert to keep out the lively Kofi Anokye-Boadi with his legs in the third minute. Dan Williams spurned a good chance firing wide after a ball in from the left, before Harry McCorkell fired just past the left-hand post. Wheeler had to be alert before the break, foiling Williams again as the half drew to a close with Westfield rarely threatening up the other end.
As expected Westfield improved after the break with Alves going close with a deflected effort. However, the visitors remained a threat and Archie James was next to test Wheeler with the keeping diving low to make the save. The deadlock was broken in the 64th minute and a set piece proved Westfield’s undoing. A corner from the Northwood full-back was headed home by McCorkell standing on the six-yard box.
Westfield fans looked to draw comparisons to the previous home game against Guernsey, when a goal from the visitors stirred the hosts into life, and this indeed was again the case. Substitute Jamarie Brissett made an unexpected return after being stretched off on the previous Saturday and was through on goal, but Stephen Langley made a superb goal-line clearance. As the pressure built Tobi Adaje was denied by Andrew McCorkell in the visiting goal, who got down low at his near post.
The game was levelled in the 80th minute. Alves received the ball out wide before unleashing a vicious shot which flew in via a deflection to wrong-foot McCorkell. The dramatic winner arrived deep into stoppage time with Alves shooting from a similar position. The ball deceived McCorkell and spun up into the roof of the net to spark mass celebrations on the pitch and balcony alike.