Westfield manager Ian Selley has left the club to fill the vacancy at fellow Isthmian League South Central Division outfit Leatherhead.
Selley led the Yellas to an impressive fifth-placed finish in the Isthmian League South Central Division this season to secure a spot in the play-offs. Selley’s side missed out on promotion with an agonising 3-2 defeat at second-placed Marlow in the Isthmian League South Central Division play-off semi-finals.
Selley managed to end his reign at Woking Park with silverware, with the Yellas beating Badshot Lea 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the Aldershot Senior Cup final at National League Aldershot Town’s EBB Stadium.
Announcing Selley’s departure, a Westfield club statement said: “It is with much sadness the club announces that Ian Selley has tendered his resignation as first team manager.
“Despite being with us for only 18 months, Ian provided us with many highlights and an unforgettable season where we finished in the play-off spots and narrowly went out to Marlow, who were eventually promoted.
“In what ended up to be Ian’s last game in charge, he fittingly brought silverware back to Woking Park in the form of the Aldershot Senior Cup and the club are extremely grateful for his short but successful tenure, and wish him all the best in the future along with assistant Mick Bennett, who will also be leaving.”
Selley was swiftly announced as the new manager at fellow Isthmian League South Central Division outfit Leatherhead, who missed out on promotion after losing 3-1 against Marlow in the play-off final.
Selley admitted it was a difficult decision to leave Westfield, but that he couldn’t turn down the opportunity at Leatherhead.
“It was a really hard decision to leave Westfield,” said Selley. “There are so many good people at the club, which makes it even harder. If they weren’t nice people it would be easy to leave, but that certainly isn’t the case. Everyone at the club has been fantastic.
“It’s been a bit emotional saying goodbye to everyone. I’d like to thank the players for everything they gave during my time at the club, and everyone behind the scenes as well for all their support.
“When I arrived 18 months ago I said I wanted to improve the club and get us into the play-offs this season. I managed to do that, which was extremely pleasing, and to finish by bringing silverware to the club was a perfect ending.
“Our budget at Westfield wasn’t the biggest in the league, but we managed to compete and I look forward to watching the club progress from afar.
“The job at Leatherhead was too good to turn down. I’m not getting any younger and I’m ambitious and want to keep progressing my management career. I felt I had to take the opportunity at Leatherhead. It may prove to be a mistake, but I am confident I can do the job at Leatherhead. It’s a fantastic club with everything in place to progress.
“I think the league will be even stronger next season. There’s probably 12 teams who fancy their chances of going up, and there are some club with big budgets who aren’t afraid to splash the cash.”