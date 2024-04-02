Westfield kept their play-off push on track with a 2-0 win at home to Metropolitan Police in the Isthmian League South Central Division on Easter Monday.
Jamarie Brissett opened the scoring in the 16th minute when he latched on to a superb ball from Alfie Huckle and slid his finish under visiting keeper Liam Beach. Beach denied Brissett another, and Alfie Adaje and Manolis Gogonas were thwarted before Billy Nutbeam looped a header over just before the break.
The second half was a scrappy affair, but the points were secured 20 minutes from time when Gogonas bulldozed his way though the defence and rounded Beach before rolling into the net.
Easter Monday’s win followed a 1-1 draw at champions-elect Chertsey Town on Saturday.
Westfield took the lead after ten minutes. Archy Taylor’s cross found Jamarie Brissett at the back post, and his header flew past Chertsey keeper Nicholas Jupp.
Westfield then found themselves under the cosh, as Chertsey piled on the pressure in search of an equaliser. A corner on 22 minutes was fired on to the head of Oliver McCoy, and his bullet header found the top corner to level the scores.
It was an end-to-end game for the rest of the first half, with Manolis Gogonas having a superb effort denied by the head of Jupp. Sonny Wheeler had to make some excellent saves to ensure the visitors did not go behind.
Westfield move the ball well in the second half, but Jupp pulled off some fine saves.